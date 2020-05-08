© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jason Goodman: Charles Ortel is CLOSING IN – Silence of the Medical Scams with special Guest Dr. Judy Mikovits (MIRRORED)
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
372 views • May 08, 2020
Jason Goodman: Charles Ortel is CLOSING IN – Silence of the Medical Scams with special Guest Dr. Judy Mikovits (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Jason Goodman at:-
https://youtu.be/9dLAVckBnrI
Dr. Judy Mikovits joins Charles Ortel and me to discuss Anthony Fauci's decades long diabolical campaign to spread fear along with viral contagions in an effort to control the minds and lives of every person on earth.
Become a Sponsor of Crowdsource the Truth & enjoy exclusive content on SubscribeStar & Patreon
https://www.patreon.com/crowdsourcethetruth
https://www.subscribestar.com/crowdsourcethetruth
http://paypal.me/crowdsourcethetruth
Visit http://www.crowdsourcethetruth.com
please hit the thumbs up 👍🏻, like and share this video
Category
News and Politics
Mirrored from YouTube channel Jason Goodman at:-
https://youtu.be/9dLAVckBnrI
Dr. Judy Mikovits joins Charles Ortel and me to discuss Anthony Fauci's decades long diabolical campaign to spread fear along with viral contagions in an effort to control the minds and lives of every person on earth.
Become a Sponsor of Crowdsource the Truth & enjoy exclusive content on SubscribeStar & Patreon
https://www.patreon.com/crowdsourcethetruth
https://www.subscribestar.com/crowdsourcethetruth
http://paypal.me/crowdsourcethetruth
Visit http://www.crowdsourcethetruth.com
please hit the thumbs up 👍🏻, like and share this video
Category
News and Politics
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.