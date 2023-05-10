Create New Account
Mayorkas Claims US Border is Safe & Secure After 6 Million Illegal Aliens Cross Over
GalacticStorm
Published 21 hours ago
NOW: Mayorkas Again Claims US Border is Safe and Secure After 6 Million Illegal Aliens Cross Over Open Border on Biden’s Watch


DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas lays out the border plan ahead of the end of Title 42, saying officials are already seeing large numbers of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, and more should be expected over the coming weeks.


human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

