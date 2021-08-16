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CLIMATE FORCING | Our Future is Cold - By Ben Davidson at Suspicious Observers.org
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807 views • August 16, 2021
Climate Change, Solar Forcing, Ice Age | From volcanic cooling born beneath our feet to the most seemingly distant reaches of both space time, we lay out Climate Forcing: the problems, path forward, and character of the finish line.
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