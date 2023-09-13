What does the blood say? The results are in,135 Days #carnivorediet update carnivore vs blood cancer

I should have mentioned my lymphocytes, but they have been good for a while now. much the same as my platelets just creeping in normal range at 1.3, above 1.1 is normal range.



Today I am looking at the results of my latest blood test. I have mixed feelings today, I am crushin it on the carnivore diet, but I am also frustrated, and annoyed about the education, and utter BS surrounding the food industry. Your body cannot live on their lies!

low LDL and depression- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4215473/

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/331155999_LDL_cholesterol_relates_to_depression_its_severity_and_the_prospective_course

Rabbit starvation, when you have a high protein, LOW fat diet. You are literally starving your body of nutrients, vitamins, minerals vital to your lymphatic system, immune health, and much more. https://www.nutritionwithjudy.com/is-a-high-protein-diet-bad-for-your-kidneys

