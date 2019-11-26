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Eastshade - Introspective
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1 view • November 26, 2019
Eastshade is an open-world exploration-adventure by Eastshade Studios.
You are a traveling painter, exploring the island of Eastshade. Capture the world on canvas using your artist’s easel. Talk to the inhabitants to learn about their lives. Make friends and help those in need. Discover mysteries and uncover secrets about the land. Surmount natural impasses to reach forgotten places. Experience how your actions impact the world around you.
Find out more in this Eastshade introspective review!
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Grab adventure game 'Eastshade':
https://store.steampowered.com/app/715560/Eastshade/
@eastshade
https://www.eastshade.com/
Hit me up!!!!
Twitter ► https://twitter.com/ItsOuttaSite
Facebook ► https://www.facebook.com/ItsOuttaSite
itch.io ► https://outtasite.itch.io/
Steam ► http://steamcommunity.com/id/OuttaSite/
You are a traveling painter, exploring the island of Eastshade. Capture the world on canvas using your artist’s easel. Talk to the inhabitants to learn about their lives. Make friends and help those in need. Discover mysteries and uncover secrets about the land. Surmount natural impasses to reach forgotten places. Experience how your actions impact the world around you.
Find out more in this Eastshade introspective review!
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Grab adventure game 'Eastshade':
https://store.steampowered.com/app/715560/Eastshade/
@eastshade
https://www.eastshade.com/
Hit me up!!!!
Twitter ► https://twitter.com/ItsOuttaSite
Facebook ► https://www.facebook.com/ItsOuttaSite
itch.io ► https://outtasite.itch.io/
Steam ► http://steamcommunity.com/id/OuttaSite/
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