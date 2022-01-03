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Joe Blows As His Poll Numbers Fall Flatulent
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10 views • January 03, 2022
From poopy pants and sleeping on the job, to flatulence in front of royalty, President Joe Biden has some explaining to do. Rumor has it, the leader of the free world let it go freely during a visit with the British royals at the COP26 climate summit. The rumor remains just that, but there is much evidence that the American people have had enough of all the gas fuming from within the White House.
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