How Does God Judge Nations?

The Bible tells us that Jesus as the Son of God never changes.

“Jesus Christ the same yesterday, and to day, and for ever.” (Hebrews 13:8)

The following passages of scripture reveal Jesus is the Creator and the God of the Old Testament.[1]

“In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. The same was in the beginning with God. All things were made by him; and without him was not any thing made that was made.” (John 1:1-3)

“And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father,) full of grace and truth.” (John 1:14)

“God, who at sundry times and in divers manners spake in time past unto the fathers by the prophets, Hath in these last days spoken unto us by his Son, whom he hath appointed heir of all things, by whom also he made the worlds; Who being the brightness of his glory, and the express image of his person, and upholding all things by the word of his power, when he had by himself purged our sins, sat down on the right hand of the Majesty on high…” (Hebrews 1:1-3)

In reading the aforementioned passages, we can logically state that Jesus has never changed and His actions, along with His pattern of thinking and acting have always been consistent.

Since Jesus is the Creator and the God of the Old Testament, we can therefore study His actions during the four thousand year period from the creation of Adam and Eve to the incarnation in Bethlehem to safely declare that the Son of God will continue to maintain the same pattern until the second coming.

THE GREAT FLOOD

When fallen angels procreated with human women, the offspring was a hybrid race and a corruption of mankind which God did not approve. This action was done with the express purpose of polluting the human race and making it impossible for God to redeem mankind through the coming Messiah.

“And GOD saw that the wickedness of man was great in the earth, and that every imagination of the thoughts of his heart was only evil continually. And it repented the LORD that he had made man on the earth, and it grieved him at his heart.

And the LORD said, I will destroy man whom I have created from the face of the earth; both man, and beast, and the creeping thing, and the fowls of the air; for it repenteth me that I have made them.

But Noah found grace in the eyes of the LORD. These are the generations of Noah: Noah was a just man and perfect in his generations, and Noah walked with God. And Noah begat three sons, Shem, Ham, and Japheth.

The earth also was corrupt before God, and the earth was filled with violence. And God looked upon the earth, and, behold, it was corrupt; for all flesh had corrupted his way upon the earth.

And God said unto Noah, The end of all flesh is come before me; for the earth is filled with violence through them; and, behold, I will destroy them with the earth.” (Genesis 6:5-13)

John Torell

June 3, 2019



