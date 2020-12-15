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Dr. Lorraine Day: "Ο εμβολιασμός ξεκίνησε μέ τα τεστ Covid19" - "The (covid19) test vaccinates you".
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128 views • December 15, 2020
Δεν μπορούμε να ξέρουμε αν είναι αλήθεια ή όχι, πάντως γνωρίζουμε ότι υπάρχει η τεχνολογία για κάτι τέτοιο:
Whether true or false...here is the science and technology that makes it possible:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/?term=nasal+delivery+system+for+vaccines\
http://tapnewswire.com/2020/11/yes-they-can-vaccinate-us-through-nasal-test-swabs-and-target-the-brain/
Whether true or false...here is the science and technology that makes it possible:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/?term=nasal+delivery+system+for+vaccines\
http://tapnewswire.com/2020/11/yes-they-can-vaccinate-us-through-nasal-test-swabs-and-target-the-brain/
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