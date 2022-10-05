Credit Suisse Turmoil Deepens

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10/02/2022 Bloomberg: The cost of insuring Credit Suisse as bonds against default climbed about 15 percent, and the market cap dropped to around 10 billion Swiss francs. Credit Suisse will put out their turnaround strategy on October 27