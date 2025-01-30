Larry Ellison: Design a vaccine for every individual person to vaccinate them against that cancer.

Clay Clark: Dr. Judy Mikovits, you know what you're talking about. So what's your reaction when you hear those statements?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: He's about 40 years behind the eight ball, because we did that 40 years ago at the National Cancer Institute. Frank Ruscetti and Judy Mikovitz, Nolde. Your own God-given mRNA, your DNA, is transcribed. It is written into messenger RNA. That messenger RNA leaves the nucleus of the cell into the cytoplasm, where the mRNA, whether it be siRNA, so small, inhibitory, micro RNA, all kinds of little RNAs, your own God-given RNAs are regulatory, and they tell which enzymes, which fire trucks to send to the fire and so then you make the appropriate protein responses and enzyme responses, so your immune system responds.

We've been able to do that in a drop of blood since Louis Staudt, S, T, A, U, D, T, and he did that kind of technology, where I as the head of the lab of antiviral drug mechanisms in 1999 through 2001, what I did was I used multiplex mRNA detection.

It's not rocket science, and take that in a single drop of blood. We did it at EpiGenX Pharmaceuticals. We can do it today, and you look at the RNA responses from your own body, and basically they turn on the macrophages that gobble up everything. They turn on the stem cells to make the right things. So not only can you personalize and we patented all of this. Ai, that's David Martin, Plandemic Indoctornation. 95% of the patents today are functional forgeries. So this AI, is stealing the ingenuity of the American people.

01/29/2025 - ThriveTime Show - Dr. Judy Mikovits | What Is Messenger RNA?:

https://rumble.com/v6euejd-dr.-judy-mikovits-what-is-messenger-rna-history-of-mrna.html

Louis M. Staudt, M.D., Ph.D.: https://ccr.cancer.gov/staff-directory/louis-m-staudt

Plandemic Indoctornation: https://plandemic.com/plandemic-2-indoctornation/