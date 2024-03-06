Israel’s War on Gaza in Numbers
🤬 Around 17,000 children orphaned
🤬 One in six children under two now acutely malnourished
🤬 Nearly 31,000 Palestinians killed (many more under rubble uncounted)
🤬 Majority of population in Gaza now at risk of famine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.