Israel’s War on Gaza in Numbers
Published Yesterday

🤬 Around 17,000 children orphaned

🤬 One in six children under two now acutely malnourished

🤬 Nearly 31,000 Palestinians killed (many more under rubble uncounted)

🤬 Majority of population in Gaza now at risk of famine

