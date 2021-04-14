© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FAUCI PWNED BY EUGENIO DERBEZ
Follow
1
Share
Report
50 views • April 14, 2021
Watch as Fauci the fraud flip flops his way through his first ever, interview with the kid gloves off. There are only two conclusions that can be drawn from this man who has been wrong, flip flopped or caught outright lying throughout this entire Covid-19 scandal. He is either a complete moron (and there are some in the professional arena who have said so publicly) or he is doing this all on purpose to twist people's arms into taking the vaccine.
I would say a little of both, but considering his financial gains to be had upon a successful deployment of said vaccines my money is leaning more heavily towards the latter.
Check out more of the Highwire on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/okiFK5CwQrZS/
Or on their website: https://thehighwire.com/
I would say a little of both, but considering his financial gains to be had upon a successful deployment of said vaccines my money is leaning more heavily towards the latter.
Check out more of the Highwire on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/okiFK5CwQrZS/
Or on their website: https://thehighwire.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.