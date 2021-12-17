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The Firmament Explained Simply In One Minute This video explains simply the 👉firmament in the Bible, also known as The Heaven
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130 views • December 17, 2021
The Firmament Explained Simply In One Minute
This video explains simply the 👉firmament in the Bible, also known as The Heaven.
In the Bible, 📖Genesis 1:7 King James Version (KJV) says - "And God made the firmament, and divided the waters which were under the firmament from the waters which were above the firmament: and it was so."
The firmament is a solid object able to hold the weight of seas upon itself.
As described in 📖Job 37:18 King James Version (KJV) - "Hast thou with him spread out the sky, which is strong, and as a molten looking glass?"
Meaning it is a solid glass like structure that God places windows and doors withing to give access to heaven.
This video explains simply the 👉firmament in the Bible, also known as The Heaven.
In the Bible, 📖Genesis 1:7 King James Version (KJV) says - "And God made the firmament, and divided the waters which were under the firmament from the waters which were above the firmament: and it was so."
The firmament is a solid object able to hold the weight of seas upon itself.
As described in 📖Job 37:18 King James Version (KJV) - "Hast thou with him spread out the sky, which is strong, and as a molten looking glass?"
Meaning it is a solid glass like structure that God places windows and doors withing to give access to heaven.
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