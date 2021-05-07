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FLORIDA TAKES THE LEAD
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930 views • May 07, 2021
FLORIDA TAKES THE LEAD
After passing a bill to ensure individual rights and cast aside vaccine passports, FL state Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order to further ensure an end to all emergency measures related to Covid-19.
#RonDesantis #GovDesantis #Florida #ExecutiveOrder #EmergencyMeasures #VaccinePassports #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
POSTED: May 7, 2021
After passing a bill to ensure individual rights and cast aside vaccine passports, FL state Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order to further ensure an end to all emergency measures related to Covid-19.
#RonDesantis #GovDesantis #Florida #ExecutiveOrder #EmergencyMeasures #VaccinePassports #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
POSTED: May 7, 2021
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