Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine:http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html





Turpentine Starting Protocol V2.0 - https://bit.ly/3qnguov

Turpentine And Sugar Healing Protocol And Demonstration - https://bit.ly/3eB4q0q

Turpentine And Castor Oil In Capsules Protocol! - https://bit.ly/3KY9bNE

Should You Take Turpentine With Castor Oil Or Sugar? - https://bit.ly/3qIgYG5

How To Reduce Detox Symptoms When Taking Turpentine (6 Ways) - https://bit.ly/3U12FtJ





Turpentine Studies: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinestudies.html

All The Turpentine Protocol Videos: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinevideos.html





Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html





Why You May Need To Take Turpentine Daily!





The standard turpentine protocols such as the turpentine and sugar or the turpentine and castor oil protocol normally consist of taking them for the first week for four days in a row and every following week for two days in a row.





But I wanted to share with you all why you may need to be taking turpentine (100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine) daily instead of just a few to a couple of times per week.





If you want to learn all the reasons why make sure to watch this video from start to finish!





My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno