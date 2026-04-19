April 19, 2026

rt.com





Iran announces it has full control over the Strait of Hormuz. Donald Trump resorts to blackmail - insisting the US will step up bombings in Iran, targeting civilians infrastructure, unless Tehran signs a deal. American servicemen report startling food shortages abroad US ships in the Middle East. As family members rush to send care packages, their parcels remain unsent. Washington claims there are no issues with produce. Voting stations open across Bulgaria as the nation holds snap parliamentary elections. The country's former president and current front runner says it's crucial for Europe to mend ties with Russia.





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