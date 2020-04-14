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TikTok's INSANE Privacy Policy and Censorship!
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77 views • April 14, 2020
DELETE TIK TOK NOW!!
Cringe Panda's youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4td...
===== Social Media =====
Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WdmLvJcCmkc&t=332s
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alisa.jae.aj/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Alisa_jae
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/alisajjae
AND because Big Tech Companies ARE censoring conservatives I am also on Alternative Social Media Platforms
Gab: https://gab.com/alisajae
Minds: https://www.minds.com/alisajae/
Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/profile/Alisa...
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/AlisaJae/p...
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/al...
==== Sources =====
AVI YEMINI'S INTERVIEW WITH CHINESE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SsWa9...
FREEDOM FIGHT'S VIDEO ON TIK TOK: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfo50...
WASHINGTON POST ARTICLE: https://www.washingtonpost.com/techno...
THE GUARDIAN INVESTIGATION: https://www.theguardian.com/technolog...
VOX ARTICLE: https://www.vox.com/open-sourced/2019...
AUSTRALIA'S CHINESE PROBLEM: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5SDUm...
CHINESE PROTESTS IN AUSTRALIA: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RHgvc...
Cringe Panda's youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4td...
===== Social Media =====
Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WdmLvJcCmkc&t=332s
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alisa.jae.aj/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Alisa_jae
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/alisajjae
AND because Big Tech Companies ARE censoring conservatives I am also on Alternative Social Media Platforms
Gab: https://gab.com/alisajae
Minds: https://www.minds.com/alisajae/
Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/profile/Alisa...
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/AlisaJae/p...
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/al...
==== Sources =====
AVI YEMINI'S INTERVIEW WITH CHINESE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SsWa9...
FREEDOM FIGHT'S VIDEO ON TIK TOK: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfo50...
WASHINGTON POST ARTICLE: https://www.washingtonpost.com/techno...
THE GUARDIAN INVESTIGATION: https://www.theguardian.com/technolog...
VOX ARTICLE: https://www.vox.com/open-sourced/2019...
AUSTRALIA'S CHINESE PROBLEM: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5SDUm...
CHINESE PROTESTS IN AUSTRALIA: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RHgvc...
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