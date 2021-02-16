Unplugging From the Matrix - #SolutionsWatch

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=40067
There are many things we can do to improve the way we use our devices: Using open source software, boycotting Google and other Big Tech monopolies, participating in distributed and decentralized networks, etc. But there's a more fundamental question to answer: Are you in charge of your technology, or is it in charge of you? Could you unplug from your devices altogether? And, if so, for how long? Joining us to discuss this important question is Tim Kilkenny, one of the co-hosts of the Revelations Radio News podcast.