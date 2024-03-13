Special Report: Sheriff Matt King seeking re-election and FBI Raid

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.

CORRECTION:Blue Water Healthy Living and GBS Media go to great lengths to verify all the facts of each story and when we don’t get it right, we want to set the record straight. The integrity of our reporting is our number one priority. Having said that, we stand corrected that the FBI is not required by law to notify a Sheriff that they are executing a warrant in the county or ask permission. According to other law enforcement agencies, it is a matter of protocol, professional courtesy and safety.

https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/





