Why Hasn't There ever Been a Coup in the USA buena pregunta

Why Hasn't There ever Been a Coup in the USA buena preguntaWhy Hasn't There Even Been a Coup in the USA Good Question.recorded from live newscast RT.com, jan 26, 2019Should America be Sued for their History of Worldly Atrocities.Medley of American Atrocities. You OUGHT To Be Ashamed to be American.Calling all Admirals and Generals, Coup in Lieu of Civil WarAuthority Travels The Path of Least ResistanceUSA,UN Destroys Democracy, and Puts Dictators, USA IS NextWW4 Will Be Fought With Sticks and Stones. Albert Einstein.Yet another US-backed coup outed with Dan Kovalik"GOD BLESS AMERICA?", I THINK NOT. HE/SHE WOULD BE DAMNING AMERICATragedy of War Torn KidsFAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 106A-117 of the U.S. Copyright Law.Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.Thank You for subscribing to my channel. Please check out more of my thought provoking videos. “Lets change the world one mind at a time”. dr Meno