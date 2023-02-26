CAYENNE PEPPER CAN STOP A 'NATURAL' HEART ATTACK

Everything they give us is in its own way a poison. It may help one problem but will create 2 more. I don't know about you, but I have something new to research.
SHARE THIS WITH EVERYONE
Shared from and subscribe to:
99percent
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RQ9un8QqOkYD/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.