Studies with Stearman: The Vine and the Branches-MARCH 8 2023

This week Gary teaches on John 15. This message teaches on Jesus being our Gardner, and how He prunes to help the branches grow. Gary also outlines the fruits of the Spirit and what it looks like to display them in our lives.
