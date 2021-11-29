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God Is Eternal Within Our DNA Code!!! Trump Is Fighting On Our Side Whether You Think So Or Not!!!
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4278 views • November 29, 2021
The Powers That Be Are Fighting Hard To Get Our DNA Sequence To Match Their Artificial DNA sequence that will turn a populace into land of "Zombies; so to speak!! They are pushing towards Genocide Worldwide that will be the biggest Satanic Ritual ever produced by the enemy!!! We Will Prove Every Time We're on here That these evil minions WILL NOT WIN THIS WAR!!!!
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Alex Hammer Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alexhammer
Sources for video:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-24-suv-driving-mass-murderer-waukesha-parade-trump-hating-deranged-leftist-zero-honest-media-coverage.html
https://newsbusters.org/blogs/free-speech/autumn-johnson/2021/11/25/gofundme-deletes-bail-fundraiser-suspect-parade
https://www.newswars.com/blm-supporter-starts-gofundme-page-for-christmas-parade-massacre-culprit/
https://nationalfile.com/kyle-rittenhouse-meets-president-trump-at-mar-a-lago-following-teens-acquittal/
https://www.theepochtimes.com/professor-who-defended-pedophiles-announces-resignation_4124016.html?slsuccess=1
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/manhattan-da-not-planning-to-charge-trump-organization-coo-in-fraud-case-lawyer/ar-AAR6huH?ocid=msedgntp
https://thenationalpulse.com/news/insect-escapes-cage-during-daszak-interview/
https://www.westernjournal.com/devastating-new-jan-6-footage-retired-general-defies-media-confirms-blm-antifa-capitol-break/
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/81262/the-wedding-of-billionaire-heiress-ivy-getty-was-a-show-of-elite-power-and.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-24-australia-forces-covid-patients-out-of-homes.html
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/cia-director-warns-russian-spies-of-consequences-if-they-are-behind-havana-syndrome-incidents/ar-AAR5ZtD?ocid=msedgntp
https://hermoments.com/g/bizarre-freemason-rules/2/?as=2100016459514&;utm_source=Yahoo&utm_medium=CPC&utm_content=MSN_US&utm_campaign=bizarre-freemason-rules_hm_us_english_desktop_cc_tt_v20210810_l_5_rj_3_ciq_yh_580124_hermoments_chromeedge&utm_term=415139050&o=5-4&bdk=0
Our Patreon is: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=36473682&;fan_landing=true
and our PayPal Is: https://www.paypal.me/ariellej95
Our YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC82xje9lYo3HL1RHYV0cFXA
Alex Hammer Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alexhammer
Sources for video:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-24-suv-driving-mass-murderer-waukesha-parade-trump-hating-deranged-leftist-zero-honest-media-coverage.html
https://newsbusters.org/blogs/free-speech/autumn-johnson/2021/11/25/gofundme-deletes-bail-fundraiser-suspect-parade
https://www.newswars.com/blm-supporter-starts-gofundme-page-for-christmas-parade-massacre-culprit/
https://nationalfile.com/kyle-rittenhouse-meets-president-trump-at-mar-a-lago-following-teens-acquittal/
https://www.theepochtimes.com/professor-who-defended-pedophiles-announces-resignation_4124016.html?slsuccess=1
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/manhattan-da-not-planning-to-charge-trump-organization-coo-in-fraud-case-lawyer/ar-AAR6huH?ocid=msedgntp
https://thenationalpulse.com/news/insect-escapes-cage-during-daszak-interview/
https://www.westernjournal.com/devastating-new-jan-6-footage-retired-general-defies-media-confirms-blm-antifa-capitol-break/
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/81262/the-wedding-of-billionaire-heiress-ivy-getty-was-a-show-of-elite-power-and.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-24-australia-forces-covid-patients-out-of-homes.html
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/cia-director-warns-russian-spies-of-consequences-if-they-are-behind-havana-syndrome-incidents/ar-AAR5ZtD?ocid=msedgntp
https://hermoments.com/g/bizarre-freemason-rules/2/?as=2100016459514&;utm_source=Yahoo&utm_medium=CPC&utm_content=MSN_US&utm_campaign=bizarre-freemason-rules_hm_us_english_desktop_cc_tt_v20210810_l_5_rj_3_ciq_yh_580124_hermoments_chromeedge&utm_term=415139050&o=5-4&bdk=0
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