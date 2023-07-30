YouTube bro suffers VAXX induced TESTICULAR CANCER

"Life update - I went to see a doctor for some pain i was having in my
lower pelvis/left testicle, and after scans/blood work, i was told i
have a mass in my ball that was 95% likely to be cancer.
Obviously the “cancer” word is scary, and i’m still in disbelief about the whole situation but my scans showed that I caught it early. Yesterday i went to surgery to get my cancer ball removed, so the hard part is already over. I should know here in a couple weeks if I need further treatment like chemo/radiation 🤞🏼
But to my young kings out there - check your balls.. Testicular cancer is VERY curable if caught early. I would have never suspected to have cancer at 26. (actually ladies this is a great reminder to check yourself too, don’t wait until it’s too late if you feel anything unordinary!)
I’ve been staying so positive and optimistic about this whole situation, taking one day at a time.. so please try not to worry about me! Even after surgery yesterday I’ve been in great spirits. I’m going to be okay 🖤 i promise.
I’m the one ball wonder , quality over quantity baby 💁🏻♂️ 🥜
#fuckcancer"
https://t.me/covidbc/12363
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FoZxhkJaEAAxm4A?format=jpg&name=large
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FoZxhkKacAAfwdJ?format=jpg&name=large
https://twitter.com/ColbyBrock/status/1623109546423234560
https://twitter.com/ColbyBrock/status/1623109546423234560/photo/1
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoYWmzsvta9/?img_index=2
Mirrored - bootcamp
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.