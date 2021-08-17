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Situation Update, August 17th, 2021 - Alarming study confirms vaxxers will face catastrophic Antibody Dependent Enhancement injuries & deaths
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151 views • August 18, 2021
For over a year, intensive research conducted by health experts like Dr. Sherri Tenpenny has brought to light increasing concerns about “Antibody Dependent Enhancement” (ADE), a phenomenon where vaccines make the disease far worse by priming the immune system for a potentially deadly overreaction. Also called a “hyperinflammatory response” to subsequent infections, ADE is well known to occur with coronavirus vaccines that have been tested in animal experiments. The big question has been whether it will emerge in the 2.4 billion people who have now been vaccinated around the world.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-08-17-vaxxed-to-death-alarming-study-confirms-vaxxers-will-face-catastrophic-antibody-dependent-enhancement-injuries-and-deaths.html
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Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-08-17-vaxxed-to-death-alarming-study-confirms-vaxxers-will-face-catastrophic-antibody-dependent-enhancement-injuries-and-deaths.html
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