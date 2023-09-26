Special Report: St. Clair County Commissioners Meeting and the 26 Mile Road Controversy

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living. Eileen reports on the recent St. Clair County Commissioners meeting which was held on September 7th and the continuing discussion over the 26 Mile Road Expansion. Click on the following link to view the St. Clair County Commissioners Meeting from September 7th: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5sD73Hiu5NE https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/

