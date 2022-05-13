© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukraine destroyed the helicopter that landed Russian soldiers on Snake Island!
Follow
1
Share
Report
561 views • May 13, 2022
Breaking News USA.
Ukraine destroyed the helicopter that landed Russian soldiers on Snake Island!
Ukraine continues to strengthen its hand in the war with Bayraktar TB2 SİHAs, Turkey's domestic and national production. Ukraine, which destroyed two raptor-type Russian ships on the Snake Island yesterday, destroyed the Mi-8-type Russian helicopter, which landed soldiers on the island, with missiles today.
The moment of hitting the Russian helicopter was also reflected on the camera second by second. In the footage, there are moments when the helicopter, flying over the descending helicopter to land soldiers on Snake Island, was shot down with missiles by Bayraktar TB2 SİHA.
In the statement made by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, it was stated that 25 thousand 100 soldiers of Russia were killed in the war, 1,122 tanks, 2 thousand 713 armored military vehicles, 199 aircraft, 155 helicopters and 11 ships were destroyed.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=blHmaWcmSlw
Ukraine destroyed the helicopter that landed Russian soldiers on Snake Island!
Ukraine continues to strengthen its hand in the war with Bayraktar TB2 SİHAs, Turkey's domestic and national production. Ukraine, which destroyed two raptor-type Russian ships on the Snake Island yesterday, destroyed the Mi-8-type Russian helicopter, which landed soldiers on the island, with missiles today.
The moment of hitting the Russian helicopter was also reflected on the camera second by second. In the footage, there are moments when the helicopter, flying over the descending helicopter to land soldiers on Snake Island, was shot down with missiles by Bayraktar TB2 SİHA.
In the statement made by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, it was stated that 25 thousand 100 soldiers of Russia were killed in the war, 1,122 tanks, 2 thousand 713 armored military vehicles, 199 aircraft, 155 helicopters and 11 ships were destroyed.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=blHmaWcmSlw
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.