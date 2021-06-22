Latin American Cannabis: Khiron Life Science's CEO Alvaro Torres

Alvaro Torres is an entrepreneur and executive with over 15 years of experience in the Latin American market, including infrastructure projects and project finance, management strategy, team development, and mergers and acquisitions. He's overseen the development of projects totaling over $1 billion in capital expenditure, including the development and construction of Colombia’s tallest skyscraper.Khiron Life Sciences Corp's intent is to position itself to be the dominant integrated medical cannabis company in Latin America. Khiron has core operations in Colombia and is fully licensed in the country for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of both THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) and CBD (cannabidiol) medical cannabis.With a focused regional strategy and patient oriented approach, Khiron combines global scientific expertise, agricultural advantages, branded product market entrance experience and education to drive prescription and brand loyalty to address priority medical conditions such as chronic pain, epilepsy, depression and anxiety in the Latin American market of over 620 million peopleSummary:00:00 - Intro03:47 - Cannabis Health Centers11:08 - Growing Cannabis in Colombia17:43 - Flower's stigma, extracts only22:18 - Converting Drs to cannabis28:32 - Cannabis covered by Insurance36:34 - $.05/g & 90% gross profit43:36 - Advice for Lat. Am.48:09 - Alavro's last words50:31 - outroShow Notes:Alvaro Torres, Co-Founder, CEO and Director at Khiron Life Sciences CorpKhiron Life Sciences CorpHost:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 747 of The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.Music Info:Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020Artist: Milochromatic BeatsSong: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.