Abundance Through Innovation, an interview with Salim Ismail

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
Abundance through innovation is no longer theoretical. From AI-driven agriculture and vertical farming to robotics reshaping food production, technology is lowering costs and decentralizing supply in powerful ways. What once required massive land, labor, and logistics can now happen locally, efficiently, and sustainably. The latest interview explores how these breakthroughs could redefine food security, affordability, and quality of life. Watch the full conversation to understand how innovation is turning scarcity into abundance.
#AbundanceThroughInnovation #FutureOfFood #TechnologyShift #SustainableFuture
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport