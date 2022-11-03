Create New Account
Choosing The Right Seeds Heirlooms- GMO- Hybrid How To Country
Published 21 days ago

In this episode of How To Country, Mackenzie Drebit shares basic but important information about seeds. How can you avoid buying GMO seeds? What kind of seeds should you buy if you want to save your own seeds for next year? What are heirloom seeds? What are the pros and cons of buying hybrid seeds? When planning how to use your garden space most effectively, it’s important to know which plants are self-pollinated or wind-pollinated, the space requirements of the plants, and days to maturity. Mackenzie also discusses storage requirements for storing seeds from one year to the next. Find out what you need to know about seeds in this episode of How to Countr

