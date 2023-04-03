How Jimmy Dore Broke Out of the Matrix

Dr. Joseph Mercola from mercola.com interviews comedian Jimmy Dore on the COVID scamdemic. Jimmy admits that he was at first bamboozled by all the b*llshit flowing from the likes of Fauci, and bought into the false COVID narrative because he had a medical condition and he was afraid of NOT taking the vax. Jimmy also talks about the enormous lies of the so-called "medical establishment" and the complete and total corruption of the news media, the "health" industry and government.
The Dangers of Vaccines
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/07-2022
The War On Humanity (partI)
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/07-2021
The War On Humanity (part II)
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/03-2023
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.