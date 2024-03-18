Create New Account
LIAR Fani Willis BUSTED making money off case against Trump _ Redacted w Natali & Clayton Morris
Published Yesterday

Did Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis made her life miserable with a pointless lie? If she'd told the truth about her affair with her lead prosecutor, would that be okay? Joining us to discuss it is Lionel from LionelNation on YouTube. He's a legal and media analyst and a Redacted fan favorite!

trumpcorruptionprosecutiongeorgiafani willis

