The End of the Petro-Dollar & Massive Arrests 05/07/2026

Today we learn that the U.S. Justice Department can use Military Lawyer to Prosecute Civilians. In other news, we see that China’s Gold Strategy quietly challenging the U.S. Dollar’s Global Dominance and that Major U.S. banks are pushing back on the new “Clarity Act”.

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