The End of the Petro-Dollar & Massive Arrests 05/07/2026

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Today we learn that the U.S. Justice Department can use Military Lawyer to Prosecute Civilians. In other news, we see that China’s Gold Strategy quietly challenging the U.S. Dollar’s Global Dominance and that Major U.S. banks are pushing back on the new “Clarity Act”.
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00:00Intro
03:33Massive Arrests
07:06Petrodollar Agreement
12:09$500Million Bet
15:15Clarity Act
19:40Prophecies