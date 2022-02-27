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Reiner Fuellmich - Grand Jury Proceedings Day 6 - Eugenics & Outlook
luciole
luciole
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322 views • February 27, 2022
February 26th, 2022 : https://gettr.com/streaming/px08ided1f
Corona Investigative Committee : https://gettr.com/user/coronacommittee
@CoronaCommittee

6th session of the #GrandJury Proceedings
Court of Public Opinion

Topic: Eugenics & Outlook

🕕 Start: FEB 26 - 6:00 p.m. CET
LIVE HERE ON GETTR🔥!

A group of intern. attorneys and a judge are conducting a criminal investigation modeled on the grand jury proceedings to present to the public all available evidence of past #crimesagainsthumanity related to Covid-19 of the "leaders, organizers, instigators, and accomplices" who assisted in the formulation and execution of a common plan for a pandemic. This investigation is of the people, by the people, and for the people, so YOU can be part of the jury.

Livestream links & more:
grand-jury.net


05. Feb: PCR-Opening statements
12. Feb: Historical background
13. Feb: PCR-Test
19. Feb: Injections & psychological warfare
20. Feb: Financial Destruction
26. Feb: Eugenics + closing arguments and outlook


Corona Investigative Committee by Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, Viviane Fischer

🇺🇸 https://t.me/ReinerFuellmichEnglish
🇺🇸 https://t.me/CoronaInvestigativeCommittee
Corona-Investigative-Committee.com
Keywords
grand juryeugenicsday 6closing argumentsreiner fuellmichcorona investigative committee
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