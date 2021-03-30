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False Flags for Gun Control, Vaccine Passport, Newsom Recall & Satanic Shoes
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80 views • March 30, 2021
Sam and Jeff discuss False Flags for Gun Control, Vaccine Passport, Newsom Recall, Satanic Shoes and much more...
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Notes:
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data
https://www.law.cornell.edu/constitution/first_amendment
https://notthebee.com/article/rapper-lil-nas-x-coming-out-with-limited-edition-satan-shoes-that-willl-include-a-drop-of-human-blood-because-apparently-thats-something-people-do-now?fbclid=IwAR1T-KCm5W_ZG1fc0jftMN4rYUDf9zAJpAQJxLHyTYqKHM18sEpvHz9ubh4
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9411549/Amish-community-United-States-achieve-herd-immunity-Covid.html
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/biden-admin-working-launch-vaccine-passports-americans-can-prove-inoculated-return-normalcy/
Broadcasting in the California Central Valley Here:
Comcast Xfinity Ch. 93, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99
Cablecast app on Roku or Apple TV
https://cmac.tv/
Share and Follow and Subscribe To Waking Up The Neighbors
https://anchor.fm/s/1372357c/podcast/rss
Share and Follow and Subscribe to Weaponized News
http://weaponizednews.com/
https://anchor.fm/weaponizednews
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/weaponizednews
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t8y7ptaYWaFl/
https://www.youtube.com/c/Weaponizedn...
https://www.facebook.com/WeaponizedNews
https://twitter.com/WeaponizedNews
Notes:
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data
https://www.law.cornell.edu/constitution/first_amendment
https://notthebee.com/article/rapper-lil-nas-x-coming-out-with-limited-edition-satan-shoes-that-willl-include-a-drop-of-human-blood-because-apparently-thats-something-people-do-now?fbclid=IwAR1T-KCm5W_ZG1fc0jftMN4rYUDf9zAJpAQJxLHyTYqKHM18sEpvHz9ubh4
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9411549/Amish-community-United-States-achieve-herd-immunity-Covid.html
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/biden-admin-working-launch-vaccine-passports-americans-can-prove-inoculated-return-normalcy/
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