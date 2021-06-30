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Sharia Islam Whips Women -- But Western White Male Patriarchy is WORSE
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32 views • June 30, 2021
Who are we to judge one culture from the left. All ideas and values are relative after all, claim the leftists. All cultures must seen as equal.
The lack of judgement and post modernist thought will lead to destruction, because CLEARLY some cultures and values yield superior results than others. Sharia Law for example allows the whipping of women and others for the smallest of infractions. Yet the left ignores this and goes after the "white male patriarchy" of the west instead.

#islam #sharialaw #culture

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politicsworld politicsislamleftistvalue systemsharia lawwomens marchjudgementalculturesrelativism
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