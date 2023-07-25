Alex Jones Dr. Rima Laibow: Exposes Next Phase Of The Global Depopulation Plan

Dr. Rima Laibow Exposes Next Phase Of The Global Depopulation Plan. Alex Jones returns for a special 2-hour live commercial free transmission to cover the entire globalist anti-human agenda, from the targeting of children with gruesome surgeries and chemical sterilization to the globalist-controlled UN planning new viral releases. We'll also cover the latest moves by the censorship industrial complex as well as coming Ukrainian false flags - tune in and share this video!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.