Why the World Opposes the State of Israel
140 views
•
Published Monday
•
Blackstone Intelligence
Oct 18, 2023 #IsraelIsrael always plays the victim card. Israel's position is that the whole world, for no reason at all hates them because everybody is just inherently antisemitic. That doesn't make sense to a rational-minded person. Why then is the government of #Israel so hated by the world? Write to: Jake Morphonios PO Box 1333 Kernersville, NC 27285 Patreon: @blackstoneintel / blackstoneintel Paypal: @blackstoneintel https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/black... Facebook: @blackstoneintel / blackstoneintel Instagram: @blackstoneintel / blackstonei. . Twitter: @blackstoneintel & @morphonios / morphonios / blackstoneintel
Transcript
Keywords
childrencrimeworldpalestineterroriststyrannygazablackstone intelligencestate of israelopposes
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos