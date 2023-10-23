Create New Account
Why the World Opposes the State of Israel
What is happening
Blackstone Intelligence
 Oct 18, 2023 #Israel
Israel always plays the victim card. Israel's position is that the whole world, for no reason at all hates them because everybody is just inherently antisemitic. That doesn't make sense to a rational-minded person. Why then is the government of #Israel so hated by the world? Write to: Jake Morphonios PO Box 1333 Kernersville, NC 27285 Patreon: @blackstoneintel   / blackstoneintel   Paypal: @blackstoneintel https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/black... Facebook: @blackstoneintel   / blackstoneintel   Instagram: @blackstoneintel   / blackstonei.  . Twitter: @blackstoneintel & @morphonios   / morphonios     / blackstoneintel  
