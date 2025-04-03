BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE GREATEST STORY 📖❌ NEVER TOLD
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
120 views • 4 weeks ago

DJ Scharführer


Source: https://rumble.com/v6rln4h-the-greatest-story-never-told.html?e9s=src_v1_upp


Reposting the seething fact check about Uncle's resettlement in Argentina:


There's no credible evidence Hitler fled to Argentina and lived in peace. The overwhelming consensus among historians is that Hitler died by suicide in his bunker in Berlin on April 30, 1945. His body was partially burned, and Soviet forces recovered the remains.


https://vault.fbi.gov/adolf-hitler


https://www.researchgate.net/publication/325220862_The_remains_of_Adolf_Hitler_A_biomedical_analysis_and_definitive_identification


https://www.mi5.gov.uk/history/world-war-ii/hitlers-last-days


https://archive.org/details/withhitlertoendm00ling

Keywords
argentinaadolf hitlerfact checkthe greatest story never toldseethingmulti pronged offensivescharfuhrerww2 narrative
