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PSEC - 2021 - He-Man and She-Ra | THE LOST EPISODES | Eternians Gone Wild | 432hz [hd 720p]
PSECmedia
PSECmedia
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101 views • October 05, 2021
ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2021 - He-Man and She-Ra | THE LOST EPISODES | Eternians Gone Wild" -- to save the women of Eternia, He-Man must thwart Skeletor's plans for unconsented fornication.


This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.

Participants List: Dave Kelso, CC / Fair Use: Slackcircus, Parody Jay, Stevie P83, J. R. Barnes, Big Bill Hells, Failblog, Misc
Hashtags: #cartoon #heman #meme #mashup #comedy
Metatags Space Separated: cartoon heman meme mashup comedy
Metatags Comma Separated: cartoon, heman, meme, mashup, comedy


WATCH / DOWNLOAD --

On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/w3KNCW0mkJaJ/
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2021---He-Man-and-She-Ra---THE-LOST-EPISODES---Eternians-Gone-Wild---432hz--hd-720p-:6?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
On Rumble:
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/aKayZiI
On Brighteon:
On UGEtube:
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=378552d5531d71c7286144ea05b80bd0e1665a169ab7fbfcbfb650b254629031&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk:
On RoxyCast:


PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --

LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
Keywords
cartooncomedymememashupheman
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