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Feb19th Ottawa Freedom Convoy2022 Leader Tom Marazzo Holds Press Conference Saturday
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31 views • February 21, 2022
Feb19th Ottawa Freedom Convoy2022 Leader Tom Marazzo Holds Press Conference Saturday
Bridge City News
https://www.facebook.com/bridgecitynews/videos/678193059995571
Freedom Convoy leader Tom Marazzo held a press conference Saturday afternoon amid overwhelming police force that began on Friday in downtown Ottawa. He says that as a movement, they have decided to peacefully withdrawal from the streets of Ottawa. Marazzo says, "There has never been violence in the three weeks that I have been here." He adds "The violence came to us when the police arrived."
Bridge City News
https://www.facebook.com/bridgecitynews/videos/678193059995571
Freedom Convoy leader Tom Marazzo held a press conference Saturday afternoon amid overwhelming police force that began on Friday in downtown Ottawa. He says that as a movement, they have decided to peacefully withdrawal from the streets of Ottawa. Marazzo says, "There has never been violence in the three weeks that I have been here." He adds "The violence came to us when the police arrived."
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