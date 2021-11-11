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Govt Won't Mandate Experimental Jabs | 7 News Australia
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71 views • November 11, 2021
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A petulant David Koch hectoring Treasurer, Josh Frydenberg due to inconsistant directions on experimental jabs. PM Morrison knows he's walking a fine line, and has said particiipation will be voluntary.
Anything else is a serious infraction of Human Rights law and they know it.
They are counting on incautious businesses to carry the risk of crippling lawsuits, rather than themselves.
#DoNotComply #UnitedNonCompliance
Credit: 7 News Australia
Original url: https://youtu.be/YFtl603V9m0
Website: https://fnqldcc.com
Telegram: https://t.me/FNQCitizensCollective
A petulant David Koch hectoring Treasurer, Josh Frydenberg due to inconsistant directions on experimental jabs. PM Morrison knows he's walking a fine line, and has said particiipation will be voluntary.
Anything else is a serious infraction of Human Rights law and they know it.
They are counting on incautious businesses to carry the risk of crippling lawsuits, rather than themselves.
#DoNotComply #UnitedNonCompliance
Credit: 7 News Australia
Original url: https://youtu.be/YFtl603V9m0
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