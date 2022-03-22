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98 % Correlation between Covid vaccinations and excess mortality
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176 views • March 22, 2022
The massive side effects, long-term consequences and deaths due to Covid-19 vaccinations are still not being addressed by the pharmaceutical industry, politicians and the leading media. Neither does the fact that the vaccination batches are of varying quality. Scientists have now demonstrated a link between the abnormal increase in deaths and the number of vaccinations administered. Prof. Dr. Kuhbander, an expert in statistical methods among other things, discovered a very large correlation between covid vaccinations and excess mortality.
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