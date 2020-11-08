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NWO and the United States: police militarization and upcoming martial law
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299 views • November 08, 2020
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Credits to various news media sources including Vox, CBS and NBC
This video shows how the second beast (nation) of Revelation 13 is militarizing its police forces in these end times as martial law will be enforced soon in the US and the masses will be put in FEMA prisons, as part of the devil’s new world order, which he will implement through the Vatican, the first beast of Revelation 13.
What has the US recently done to demonstrate its police state-like ways? On December 31, 2011, as people were partying and celebrating New Year’s Eve, US President Obama signed the National Defense Authorization Act, an Executive Order which restricts the human rights of American citizens. On March 16, 2012, Obama signed the National Defense Resources Preparedness Act, an Executive Order which allows the US President to have full control of America’s resources listed in section 201 of the Act including food resources, health resource, energy, civil transportation; water resources; and construction materials.
Is the US becoming a police state? What will happen to those who will be incarcerated in FEMA camps? Did you know that the US has over 30 000 guillotines? Why guillotines? How will this impact Christians?
Revelation 20:4 provides the answer: And I saw thrones, and they sat upon them, and judgment was given unto them: and I saw the souls of them that were beheaded for the witness of Jesus, and for the word of God, and which had not worshipped the beast, neither his image, neither had received his mark upon their foreheads, or in their hands; and they lived and reigned with Christ a thousand years.
According to Bible prophecy, the United States is the second beast of Revelation 13 and will be using its military might to support the Vatican, the first beast of Revelation 13 and satan’s home, to create a new world order and the enforcement of the Vatican’s mark, hence, the mark of the beast. For more information on the mark of the beast, please look at some of the videos on my channel on the subject matter.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) at 9 a.m. LOCAL time in the Philippines as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) at 4 p.m. LOCAL time in the Philippines with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines.
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQj74mL6mh4seFMyTCjfwA/
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
MusicTV Songs of Praise: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
SSR Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpW3tpGEkaRtFJDaAzT8xtQ/
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Credits to various news media sources including Vox, CBS and NBC
This video shows how the second beast (nation) of Revelation 13 is militarizing its police forces in these end times as martial law will be enforced soon in the US and the masses will be put in FEMA prisons, as part of the devil’s new world order, which he will implement through the Vatican, the first beast of Revelation 13.
What has the US recently done to demonstrate its police state-like ways? On December 31, 2011, as people were partying and celebrating New Year’s Eve, US President Obama signed the National Defense Authorization Act, an Executive Order which restricts the human rights of American citizens. On March 16, 2012, Obama signed the National Defense Resources Preparedness Act, an Executive Order which allows the US President to have full control of America’s resources listed in section 201 of the Act including food resources, health resource, energy, civil transportation; water resources; and construction materials.
Is the US becoming a police state? What will happen to those who will be incarcerated in FEMA camps? Did you know that the US has over 30 000 guillotines? Why guillotines? How will this impact Christians?
Revelation 20:4 provides the answer: And I saw thrones, and they sat upon them, and judgment was given unto them: and I saw the souls of them that were beheaded for the witness of Jesus, and for the word of God, and which had not worshipped the beast, neither his image, neither had received his mark upon their foreheads, or in their hands; and they lived and reigned with Christ a thousand years.
According to Bible prophecy, the United States is the second beast of Revelation 13 and will be using its military might to support the Vatican, the first beast of Revelation 13 and satan’s home, to create a new world order and the enforcement of the Vatican’s mark, hence, the mark of the beast. For more information on the mark of the beast, please look at some of the videos on my channel on the subject matter.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) at 9 a.m. LOCAL time in the Philippines as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) at 4 p.m. LOCAL time in the Philippines with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines.
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQj74mL6mh4seFMyTCjfwA/
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
MusicTV Songs of Praise: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
SSR Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpW3tpGEkaRtFJDaAzT8xtQ/
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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