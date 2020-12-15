THEY’RE COMPROMISED! Ric Grenell Turns To Camera, Drops BOMB On Chinese Infiltration of US Officials

Original Video on The Next News Network:100% Fed Up reports, The former Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell told Sean Hannity that there are “mayors, governors and senior officials” who are compromised by China. This was during a discussion about Rep. Eric Swalwell having a “relationship” with a Chinese woman who is reportedly a spy.Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject.