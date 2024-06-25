BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Israeli military carried out a series of strikes on the capital of the Palestinian enclave
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1261 followers
10 months ago

Today, the Israeli military carried out a series of strikes on the capital of the Palestinian enclave. Hits were reported in several districts, including Al-Jadeeda, Az-Zeitun, As-Sabra. The Ar-Rimal neighborhood, which had been under bombardment for about two weeks, was also hit.

The most high-profile attack was the air raid on the Ash-Shati refugee camp northwest of Gaza, particularly on the UNRWA-affiliated Asma'a school and the home of senior Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh: his sister Zahr Abdel Salam Haniyeh and 13 others were killed.

Arab media claim that the victims were civilians, including children. The Israel Defense Forces' press service traditionally reported the elimination of military targets and facilities used by militants. Presumably, these include buildings under the control of the humanitarian organization.

🔻The Hamas political office responded relatively calmly to the incident. Palestinians again accused Israel of ignoring international norms and deliberately attacking civilians, and called on the UN and "all free people of the world" to put pressure on the ultra-Orthodox government.

As for the killing of Ismail Haniyeh's sister, this is not the first case of the death of relatives of the Palestinian organization's leaders. In April, several sons and grandsons of Haniyeh were killed in a strike on a car in western Gaza. And in the same way, Hamas condemned Israel's actions and called on the international community to intervene.

#Israel #Palestine

@rybar

Keywords
iranisraelpalestinesyriagazalebanonyemenwest bank
