An Urgent Look: April 8th and the Return of the Devil Comet

With ties to the Eclipse broadcasts, Amandas reveals that there is a rare comet that will be appearing during the April 8th eclipse…named the Devil Comet. Tune in as Amanda ties in prophetic Words as well as important dates that show the significant of the comets passage during the total solar eclipse. Catch the special broadcast live April 4, 2024 at 5pm ET.

Music Copyright References:

-21981893-Corporate And Inspirational Cinematic Background Music (1.00 Minutes Version) by StockAudios/Pond 5

-151471022-Uplifting Inspirational Corporate by Patrick_Schlebes/Pond5

-154756307-Magic Fireflies Loop Version2(Modern And Relaxing Background) by Lesya_NZ

-123859534-Successful Product Presentation 60S - P5 by wolfgangwoehrle

Music License: https://www.pond5.com/legal/license/20230221

Purchase ID/Date: 7365245 / 9-29-2023

Website: https://arkofgrace.org

Prayer Requests: https://arkofgrace.org/prayer-requests

Donate: https://arkofgrace.org/donate

Partners: https://arkofgrace.org/ministry-partners