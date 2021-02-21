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Bill Gates Plan to Save the World
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11 views • February 21, 2021
Stolen from Infowars.com; Ahhhh Cowfart, Everything is going to be ok now because Bill Gates will save the world.
By the way did you know; Bill Gates is one of the TEN meanwhile Covid teaches us to surrender to the other 9 ! Oh yeah there is ONE MORE to be announced later.
By the way did you know; Bill Gates is one of the TEN meanwhile Covid teaches us to surrender to the other 9 ! Oh yeah there is ONE MORE to be announced later.
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