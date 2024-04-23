The new North group of troops was assigned the tactical symbol N.
Kharkov and Sumy soon.
They began to actively promote group N, which operates in the Kharkov direction. The enemy is worried.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.