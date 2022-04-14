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UKRAINE - The Center of Globalist Deep State
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774 views • April 14, 2022
Ukraine is the hotbed of resources, AND a major hotbed for Human trafficking, Child Trafficking, Organ Trafficking, Stem Cell Trafficking (from otherwise New Born Healthy Babies), Money Laundering - YOU NAME IT FOLKS! - It screams UKRAINE! The Evil which thrives there is unimaginable to the normal human psyche. Why else do you think the most corrupted, sick, twisted, psychopathic entities on earth "Stand With Ukraine"? Why else so much fake news from crooked politicians and CIA controlled MSM on Ukraine? Wake up!
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